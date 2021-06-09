Families in Australia still celebrate Father's Day despite COVID-19 restrictions

Families in Australia celebrated Father's Day across a barrier due to COVID-19 rules restricting travel between states in the country, which is grappling with a new wave of infections.
1:04 | 09/06/21

