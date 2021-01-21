Firefighters share footage of building blast aftermath

More
Firefighters shared footage from inside a building that was rocked by a gas explosion in Madrid which killed at least four people.
0:57 | 01/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters share footage of building blast aftermath
And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Firefighters shared footage from inside a building that was rocked by a gas explosion in Madrid which killed at least four people.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75406088","title":"Firefighters share footage of building blast aftermath","url":"/International/video/firefighters-share-footage-building-blast-aftermath-75406088"}