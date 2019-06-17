Transcript for George Clooney impersonator arrested

A police in Thailand have arrested a man who they say was impersonating George Clooney 58 year old. Grin Cisco Gandhi was found guilty of impersonating the actor to lure people into investing in a bogus clothing company. Now this is not his only run and on to law apparently they're charging him with staying in the country illegally as well he was sentenced by Milwaukee cordon 2010. Two more than eight years in jail for other crimes.

