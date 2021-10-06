-
Now Playing: Baby Linnaeus's two-toed sloth born at Florida zoo
-
Now Playing: Warthog piglets enjoy 1st outing
-
Now Playing: Woman caught on camera entering monkey enclosure at zoo
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden, Boris Johnson reaffirm special relationship between US, UK
-
Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls Biden a ‘breath of fresh air’ after meeting
-
Now Playing: Skydiver makes dramatic emergency landing
-
Now Playing: Biden in the UK, sea snot and an eclipsed sun: World in Photos, June 10
-
Now Playing: Biden announces global effort to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to other countries
-
Now Playing: Biden, UK PM Johnson meet in person for 1st time ahead of G7 summit
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson to sign new Atlantic Charter
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden to meet with UK PM Boris Johnson for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Biden, British PM Boris Johnson to discuss resuming travel between the US and UK
-
Now Playing: Endangered orangutan released back into the wild
-
Now Playing: Loyal squirrel guards cash register
-
Now Playing: Dog chases after ambulance with owner inside
-
Now Playing: Harry, Meghan deny claims they didn’t ask queen’s permission before naming daughter
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden addresses soldiers in England
-
Now Playing: Socialite accused of killing Belize police officer granted bail
-
Now Playing: Cruise passengers test positive for COVID-19