Haiti earthquake, Afghanistan falls, global wildfires: World in Photos, Aug. 16

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:49 | 08/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Haiti earthquake, Afghanistan falls, global wildfires: World in Photos, Aug. 16
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79484537","title":"Haiti earthquake, Afghanistan falls, global wildfires: World in Photos, Aug. 16","url":"/International/video/haiti-earthquake-afghanistan-falls-global-wildfires-world-photos-79484537"}