Transcript for Haiti in state of emergency after assassination of President Jovenel Moise

And Haiti is under a state of emergency right now after its president was assassinated overnight. President Joseph of Elmo wiese was killed when a group of unidentified attackers raided his home in Port Au Prince around 1 AM. The First Lady was also injured interim prime minister Claude Joseph condemn the attack but says national police force. Has a situation under control ABC news State Department reporter Connor Finnegan. Has more on this a high cutter what are we know so far about how and why this happened. Diane eighty has been teetering on the bring for months now facing a constitutional crisis a political crisis. A crisis with coated and of course the security situation. And with this assassination today. It could be pushed over the brink. We don't know that much at this point we know that in the early morning hours as you said presidential and -- always was killed in his personal residence. Outside of the capital port of prince. His wife Martina was injured in that attack and she will be transferred to a Miami area hospital. Later today according to the Haitian ambassador to the US. He told us earlier today that there was a group of assailants some of whom were speaking Spanish. He says that they were all four in when they conducted this attack he does not know how they entered the country or where they are at this stage. But as he said Haitian authorities are trying to project an air of calm. And security in the country at this hour. And Connor the White House condemned this attack president Biden called the situation very wars some. What can and US do to help the situation there. I mean at this point in time Haiti's future looks more green today than it did yesterday. The president pledging US support. But it's unclear what kind of assistance Haitian authorities need beyond the urgent call for a manhunt is to find the perpetrators. Of this assassination. Haiti has long asked for more security assistance from the US so we could see that in the days to come. As eighty Trace that boosts its border security and executed eight security forces throughout the country. It's been dealing for months now with the with armed gangs in the streets rival political factions are using them to project power. And so I think the US in the international community will be called upon. To really help to boost the Haitian government and its claims to legitimacy. And term president now a Claude Joseph we mentioned earlier. Is it isn't really tenuous in his position he was only made interim prime minister in April amid a real constitutional crisis the legislature was basically disbanded in January it has not held legislative elections. In nearly two years now and in this president president juvenile employees' was ruling by decree. Many of his political opponents said illegally and so the future of this new interim government is really at stake. And if it were to fall the crisis in Haiti we're really only worsened from here. All right Conor Finnegan in Washington Forrest thanks Connor. Things.

