More hostages released from Hamas captivity

ABC News contributor Darrell Blocker and professor Dr. Dani Gilbert talk about the release of 12 hostages from Hamas captivity and what comes next for the conflict.

November 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live