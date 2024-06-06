IDF says bombed school had Hamas compound 'embedded inside'

After an Israeli strike on a U.N. run school in Gaza, the IDF says they bombed the school because it had a Hamas compound "embedded inside" it. ABC News' Mick Mulroy and Marcus Moore report.

June 6, 2024

