What is the impact of the Fukushima nuclear plant wastewater discharge?

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began dumping radioactive wastewater into the ocean on Aug. 24 for the first time since the 2011 nuclear meltdown. The impact remains to be seen.

August 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live