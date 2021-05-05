Transcript for Indian delegation to G7 Summit quarantines after positive COVID-19 tests

Meanwhile the Indian delegation to the G-7 summit in London is quarantining and will not be in face to face meetings after two members tested positive for -- nineteen. Officials say other delegates will not be asked to quarantine in the summit itself is not at risk. White House correspondent Mary Alice parks is in London with the latest on that hi Mary Alice. Because of this. Possible co lead exposure the Indian foreign minister is saying that he will not attend in person meetings here in London as he had planned to do he will attend. Virtually sight US secretary's statement Lincoln and the American delegation plans to go ahead with their in person work at these G-7 meetings. Here inland and even though we had a bilateral meeting between the US delegation and the Indian delegation. On Monday. You see US secretary of state standing there next to the Indian foreign minister they were wearing masks they work. Socially distant but they all sat around a table but it's those. Extra security precautions a social distancing the masks. That the State Department says help them feel confident that there was not a serious risk here that there is not a serious potential exposure. I'm remember the majority of the American delegation they didn't vaccinated. Americans feel pretty safe but this is still a major blow to the conference. Overall this was the first in person conference of the G-7 foreign ministers in two years there were hoping to set the stage. For the meetings of the heads of state. In June this'll put a lot of pressure on that meeting in June where president Biden was hoping to attend. Diane her I White House correspondent Mary Alice parks in London thanks Mary Alice.

