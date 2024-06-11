UN to investigate whether Israel committed war crimes during refugee camp raid

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said at least 274 Palestinians were killed at the refugee camp, while Israel said the death toll was fewer than 100.

June 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live