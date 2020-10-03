Investigators release report on crash that grounded Boeing's 737 Max

Officials found that a failure of oversight from the FAA, along with corporate pressure, lack of transparency and design failures from Boeing, all led to the fatal plane crash that killed hundreds.
7:33 | 03/10/20

