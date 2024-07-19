Israeli soldier who refuses to serve in Gaza speaks out

Yuval Green, a 26-year-old reservist who was called up to fight in southern Gaza, said he decided to leave the Israel Defense Forces when his unit was asked to set fire to a Palestinian house there.

July 19, 2024

