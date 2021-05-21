What is Israel's Basic Law?

More
Recent laws passed in Israel gave 'unique' rights to only its Jewish citizens.
1:08 | 05/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is Israel's Basic Law?
Up. It. It. A I'm. I. Yeah. Yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"Recent laws passed in Israel gave 'unique' rights to only its Jewish citizens.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77831207","title":"What is Israel's Basic Law?","url":"/International/video/israels-basic-law-77831207"}