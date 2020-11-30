Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Italian ski resorts spray ski slopes with snow
Okay. Okay. Good. And. I okay. Oh. Okay. Okay. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"2:43","description":"The resorts are spraying snow on closed pistes as they are waiting for the government to decide whether they should open during the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74463581","title":"Italian ski resorts spray ski slopes with snow","url":"/International/video/italian-ski-resorts-spray-ski-slopes-snow-74463581"}