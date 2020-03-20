-
Now Playing: Why does it keep getting worse in Italy?
-
Now Playing: Brilliant ways people have responded to the coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: White House promises to fast-track Covid-19 treatments
-
Now Playing: State Department warns Americans to avoid all international travel
-
Now Playing: Chilling hospital video from Italy seen as death roll rises
-
Now Playing: Temporary hospitals built at breakneck speed in US
-
Now Playing: Officers hand out toilet paper and paper towels
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: March 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Drone walks dog amid coronavirus lockdown in Cyprus
-
Now Playing: Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in world flags
-
Now Playing: Streets of Paris mostly empty amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Over 4,000 new cases in Italy reported in 24-hours
-
Now Playing: How does US mitigation efforts compare to Italy trajectory
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 18, 2020
-
Now Playing: Inside the frantic race to find a drug to fight coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Italy calls for retired, private-sector doctors to help with coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Cloudy Venice canals turns crystal clear after coronavirus lockdown
-
Now Playing: Trump closes border with Canada to nonessential traffic