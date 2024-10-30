Japan’s Mount Fuji breaks 130-year record for no snow in October

Typically, snow begins forming on Mount Fuji around Oct. 2, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

October 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live