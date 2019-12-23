Kangaroo treated to water amid charred wasteland

An RSPCA inspector gives water to a kangaroo found in a charred wasteland that had been scorched by raging bushfires.
0:31 | 12/23/19

Transcript for Kangaroo treated to water amid charred wasteland
