Transcript for Key Brexit vote scheduled for today

We are out to a big story overseas this morning a key vote today on Britain's planned to leave the European Union. The results could have a major impact on the global economy ABC's Julia McFarlane is in London with the latest Juliet good morning. Good morning today at prime minister treason may have faced serious threats to her leadership on a number of occasions. But today it's as the government passes and deputy. Keeper exit bag that was pulled before Christmas is due to be held tonight in parliament. But all signs point toward a historic defeat for the government's. British lawmakers are deciding whether it's paucity deal the prime minister break it with the European Union. On the tons of how the UK will leave but that aspects of that deal that members of parliament say they've panelists except. There is now speculation that parliament will push government decides to seize control of the tracks at princess. Extends that deadline hold another referendum on leaving the EU or even council the entire project altogether. The young incessantly surrounding the UK exit from the second largest economy in the wild. Is and we likely to rattle markets more in the days following this expected heavy defeat by the British government today. A lot to watch their across the pond our thanks to Julia.

