Transcript for Kids have fun day at Australian beach

I'll never sinned anything on this before. Yeah. News. Right now here on the great every evening for the months of November and December are moral spawning months losing lives. A continual fighter right now yeah and lots of waiting wind action and say you get back. Her name's. Storm and his condition is coming together and we've got a lot of moxie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.