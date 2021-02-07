Korean schools begin teaching classes on K-pop as industry explodes worldwide

More
K-pop's global success has led to national recognition in South Korea as a potential growth industry.
2:40 | 07/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Korean schools begin teaching classes on K-pop as industry explodes worldwide
How does not. He had in any plan. Now. Then yeah it. If you'll me and he. Yeah and. Yeah. They think believe there are various different subjects. So says he's campaigning and Texas primary pain he felt hopeful must practice classless won't then won't vote for me. Because. I cooling be active can't as a performer. Well I'm. Many parents that they don't want their kids to be entertainer but he. After the success of cape they've got a lot of parents and to lose their kids through people opened things. Even if you TV I'll give us. I'm. These ads its. Idea of heat up I didn't have to see me. For a full moon from fool. Performance from noon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:40","description":"K-pop's global success has led to national recognition in South Korea as a potential growth industry.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78642586","title":"Korean schools begin teaching classes on K-pop as industry explodes worldwide","url":"/International/video/korean-schools-begin-teaching-classes-pop-industry-explodes-78642586"}