London residents make a mural for COVID-19 victims

More
Londoners are making a mural to commemorate the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
1:11 | 04/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for London residents make a mural for COVID-19 victims
And unlike that it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Londoners are making a mural to commemorate the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76811829","title":"London residents make a mural for COVID-19 victims","url":"/International/video/london-residents-make-mural-covid-19-victims-76811829"}