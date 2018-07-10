Now Playing: Video shows frantic effort to rescue man on subway tracks

Now Playing: Man walks on subway tracks in NYC

Now Playing: NYC Man Pushed on Subway Tracks, Killed by Train

Now Playing: Man pushes 91-year-old onto London subway tracks

Now Playing: How USAID is making a positive impact on the lives of children in Malawi

Now Playing: Shocking prank at London auction house

Now Playing: Saudi journalist vanishes after visiting Istanbul

Now Playing: New tropical storm headed to the Gulf of Mexico

Now Playing: First lady almost knocked over by baby elephant while on safari

Now Playing: Nobel Peace Prize winners announced

Now Playing: Interpol president reportedly missing in China; French police investigating

Now Playing: Kavanaugh hearing, Indonesia destroyed, remembering Vegas: World in Photos

Now Playing: First lady gets bumped by an elephant

Now Playing: Sexual violence campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize

Now Playing: Stranded humpback whale rescued in Argentina

Now Playing: US, UK, and Holland fighting back against Russia's cyber attacks

Now Playing: Rescue efforts for survivors continue after Indonesia earthquake and tsunami

Now Playing: DOJ charges 7 Russian nationals for hacking US facilities

Now Playing: North Korean-style 'royalty food' has become a hot commodity in the South