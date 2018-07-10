Man pushes 91-year-old onto London subway tracks

More
Surveillance video released by British police shows the terrifying moment a 91-year-old man was shoved and sent flying onto train tracks in London.
0:38 | 10/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man pushes 91-year-old onto London subway tracks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58348649,"title":"Man pushes 91-year-old onto London subway tracks","duration":"0:38","description":"Surveillance video released by British police shows the terrifying moment a 91-year-old man was shoved and sent flying onto train tracks in London.","url":"/International/video/man-pushes-91-year-london-subway-tracks-58348649","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.