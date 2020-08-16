Man repeatedly punches shark to save his wife

Mark Rapley said his wife is awake and doing better following the attack, but the family will deal with the fallout for a while.
1:15 | 08/16/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man repeatedly punches shark to save his wife
And I just all the water. Splash and punch. I news. Instantaneously just from saying out of things like that. Talk to started paddling it was on cops office on a bombings there. Side always facing at a might have looked like a jumped on because as I was trying to live reach. He's got really hit me. Let's try to leverage punches sort of down. Onto it always Zain another huge all of them you'll support everything that's. The Iowa and. So you just act she's in pretty good spirits still strong. It's yes you. Hopefully hold on from here but long road to recovery I think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"1:15","description":"Mark Rapley said his wife is awake and doing better following the attack, but the family will deal with the fallout for a while.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72410403","title":"Man repeatedly punches shark to save his wife ","url":"/International/video/man-repeatedly-punches-shark-save-wife-72410403"}