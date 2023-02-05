Massive wildfires killed at least 22 people in Chile

So far the fires have destroyed at least 45,000 hectares of forests nearly the size of the city of San Jose, California.

February 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live