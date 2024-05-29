MedGlobal volunteers help Gaza with humanitarian aid

Dr. Zaher Sahloul, president and co-founder of MedGlobal, details the medical missions volunteers have been involved with since 2018, working to get aid to people desperate for help in Gaza.

May 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live