Mercenary leader who led rebellion against Putin presumed dead after plane crash

According to Russian media, Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was in a plane crash north of Moscow.

August 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live