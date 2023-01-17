Mini horse waits for ice cream in back seat of car at McDonald's drive-thru

A person waiting for their order at a McDonald's drive-thru was joined by an unexpected fellow customer: a small horse waiting patiently in the back seat of a car for ice cream.

January 17, 2023

