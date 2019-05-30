Transcript for Mount Everest may re-evaluate permit process amid recent deaths

And that we may in keeping you updated on the very dangerous situation at the top of Mount Everest by now you've seen the amazing. But terrifying images. Of the single file line of climbers trying to reach the summit well. Nearly a dozen people and died this year because of that overcrowding. An inexperienced so James Longman is in Kathmandu Nepal with the latest James. I'm 151000. Feet above sea that'll be everything in. I am struggling to breathe but made in the mountain range on which Everest fit if starting abs and accede until behind clouds threaten. Buying Eagan denied there com what might still be about hey it is out of city. Majestic and gave them around. I mean coming to uphold the implying he'd mountain. But this whole little although I'm not fits well fleiss on this on a big column about my big crowd of people. Punching out the patent called Everest and a danger that now how does it. The biggest question that it has raised its inexperience of people traveling hand who want to climb that mountain. We have couldn't do mountain and experience climbing professionals this day that people on not mountain have been unable big news. The equipment needed to be able to successfully climbed Everest holding other people up and I've walked pulled. To hold up. The question now is will. The net nepalese government insists the changes which instilled in the Asia they told us doesn't happen and the danger to life. If the problems. Stains on an ABC news and a full.

