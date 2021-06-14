-
Now Playing: President Biden attends NATO Summit in Belgium
-
Now Playing: New details on COVID origins and Wuhan lab
-
Now Playing: Israel's Netanyahu ousted by coalition
-
Now Playing: Biden preps for summit with Putin
-
Now Playing: POTUS heads to Belgium for NATO summit
-
Now Playing: Israel elects new prime minister
-
Now Playing: Biden prepares for summit with Putin
-
Now Playing: Emergency workers battle blaze in Siberia, Far East
-
Now Playing: Israelis cheer as new coalition government approved
-
Now Playing: Bidens meet privately with Queen Elizabeth II
-
Now Playing: Former GOP congressman on Biden-Putin summit: 'Russians aren't going to change'
-
Now Playing: Anne Sacoolas expected to face virtual trial for the death of British teen
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden’s first trip overseas
-
Now Playing: Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth
-
Now Playing: Biden to use Putin meeting to talk differences: Secretary of State
-
Now Playing: GOP congressman says US should 'start thinking about hitting back' at Russia
-
Now Playing: Biden delivers 'America is back' message to world leaders
-
Now Playing: Fans chant for Christian Eriksen after collapsing during match
-
Now Playing: Soccer star Christian Eriksen collapses on field