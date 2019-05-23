Transcript for UN names Ebola chief to end world's 2nd largest outbreak

More news cook deputy UN special representative of the Secretary General. David Priestley has been appointed UN emergency you bow our response coordinator. In the Ebola affected areas of the RC. Mysteriously who brings a wealth of humanitarian leadership and political and security experience to the role we'll report through a special representative. Or the Secretary General Le Lester rookie. Hedo oversee the coordination of international support. For that you -- response. And work to ensure that and a enabling environment particularly security and political. Is in place to allow beat you bowler response to be even more effective. The Ebola response he's working in an operating. Environment of unprecedented complexity for public help to mercy. In security and political protests have blessed the periodic disruptions in our efforts to fight the disease. Their fault and in haste. UN writers boss is required to overcome these operating constraints and this includes moving senior leadership and operational decision making. Today at the center. All of this epidemic in booked apple. We have no time to lose. Closing quotes set docked the SRG priestly.

