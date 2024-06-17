Netanyahu disbands war cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said there was "no longer a need" for an extra branch of government. Israel created the war cabinet days after the Oct. 7 attack.

June 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live