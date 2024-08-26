New Taliban laws ban women’s voices and faces in public in Afghanistan

Payvand Seyedali of Women for Women International joins ABC News to talk about the impact of the Taliban's new vice and virtue laws in Afghanistan.

August 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live