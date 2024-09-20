Newly-released video appears to show IDF soldiers kicking dead body

The IDF said it's reviewing a video that appears to show Israeli soldiers kicking a dead body off a roof during an operation in the West Bank.

September 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live