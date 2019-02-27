Transcript for News headlines today: Feb. 27, 2019

President trump shaking hands and sitting down briefly with North Korean leader Kim Jung who. Great to be what you. We have very successful for some it. I felt it was very successful. And some people would like to see Phil okay. Satisfied are you satisfied. We'll be happy with what we're doing but I look for some it was a great success and I think that's when hopefully movie. Equal or greater the two leaders made just a few comments before heading to a dinner. Where they sat side by side and in a tweet earlier today president trump declared that the North Korean economy wouldn't be booming if it would do new computerized. Saying quote. Potential is awesome great opportunity. Like almost none other in history for my friend Kim Jong-un. President drums former fixer Michael Cohen faces congressional questions today calling will be grilled by the 42 members of the house oversight committee and while Cohen clearly has a long list of issues that he wants to cover members can also grilled him on a wide range of topics and what he witnessed during his. Decking by the president's side there's one issue though you're not likely hear about a much detail and that's the Russian investigation because of the ongoing special counsel's probe comes of that meeting have been able to steer clear and that issue. The president writing and later that we did campaigns and related to him and his line in order to reduce his prison time. Evacuations are being ordered and parts of California where heavy rain swamping some towns. Along the Russian river in Sonoma County. Here is landslide by life. Cars stuck in this. One of its jet fighters were shot down that skirmish with Pakistan over Kashmir. Prevent school markets but India's Foreign Ministry the pilot. Is missing in action. To him that he isn't it tested. Senators from both parties grilled seven top pharmaceutical executives on the soaring prices of prescription drugs. It's morally repugnant and healing patients were forced to choose between filling the next prescription. Putting food on the cave all. Because they can't afford boat. Prices for hundreds of drugs are up 6% this year while Americans pay a 150%. More than other countries that. For this saying medications. The had a alibi. Facing questions about the company's drug Hume the era the best selling drug in the country. The price for the arthritis medication has doubled in the past five years executives acknowledged the challenges saying big profits are needed to develop new drugs and the CEO of Merck. Wouldn't this unexpected admission that people. Who can least afford it are paying the most. Houses fast the measure overturning president drums national emergency declaration on border security measure now moves to the senate where it might ask what the president has already promised his veto. Australian cardinal George bell the highest ranking member of the George ever convicted of sex abuse. Is behind bonds. Former vice president Joseph Biden says he's in the final stages of deciding whether to run for president. He says his family is pushing him to run which is fueling speculation that Biden has already made up its mind. This is waiting to enter the race the first hurdle for me was deciding whether or non. Malone I am comfortable wrong. Taking family through would be a very very varied. And robots are heading to the baseball diamond. Baseball America says the independent Atlantic league will experiment with a system called track plan. He ousted its mainly have to look at summit has let it because it has been just Laurie. Snow and rain for parts of northern California a let me hadn't he threw it Swat Valley in an indication that twenty more feet already this month at snowy month. On record. And now we look at Idaho this is highway twenty there's at least a dozen semi transit. The people there has since Monday night the department heads and not going to be able to get them out until Thursday it had trip and a highway. But was closed for some of the truck that passed that bill is rough rough go out there now it got high wind solar storm including winter storm is that still extent. Into Montana and Wyoming and just think what stock explode out today all start to dry out by the time the weekend but still definitely behind. And an additional three feet it's now.

