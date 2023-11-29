Octopus clamors around submerged Buddha statue

A clingy octopus seemed to strike a pose for a diver, clamoring across a submerged Buddha statue off the coast of Australia before pausing in front of the camera.

November 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live