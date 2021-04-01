Pakistan's truck art takes air

More
Pakistan's famous truck art will move to the skies, as a flying academy is painting a two-seater Cessna aircraft with the colorful technique.
1:33 | 01/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pakistan's truck art takes air
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:33","description":"Pakistan's famous truck art will move to the skies, as a flying academy is painting a two-seater Cessna aircraft with the colorful technique.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75040284","title":"Pakistan's truck art takes air","url":"/International/video/pakistans-truck-art-takes-air-75040284"}