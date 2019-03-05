Park welcomes golden snub-nosed monkey

More
A safari park in China welcomed a newborn Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, which is under top-class state protection in the country.
0:56 | 05/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Park welcomes golden snub-nosed monkey
A. Then. Yeah. In an in. A I small. And the. Are. He and. And the return. The wrong. And long. And all. And and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"A safari park in China welcomed a newborn Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, which is under top-class state protection in the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"62805033","title":"Park welcomes golden snub-nosed monkey","url":"/International/video/park-welcomes-golden-snub-nosed-monkey-62805033"}