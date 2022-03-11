Pentagon holds press briefing on war in Ukraine

Commenting on Pentagon press secretary John Kirby's latest briefing, former U.S. defense official Mick Mulroy says it is unlikely that U.S. troops will be deployed in Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live