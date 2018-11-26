Transcript for Pentagon identifies US Army Ranger killed in Afghanistan on third deployment

And the latest American killed in action in Afghanistan is a 25 year old from Washington State Sargent Lee and Arab Jack so was a member of an elite army ranger regiment. He was wounded during an operation and didn't survive his injuries she was on his third deployment in Afghanistan. India is marking the tenth anniversary of the deadly attacks on the city of room by. Nearly 170 people were killed and hundreds more wounded during three days of coordinated violence by an Islamic terrorist group based in Pakistan. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo is urging the pack stays to take action against those responsible for the attacks and US is offering a new five million dollar reward for. Helping secure their capture.

