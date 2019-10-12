Transcript for Plane carrying 38 people goes missing on way to Antarctica

Now to some news breaking overnight she has air force us one of its transfer planes has been lost on its way to went particle. It declare the flight lost at sea and half begun air and sea rescue operations. Let's go across the pond. To Julian mark from an in the London bureau for mortgage. Elliott good morning. Morning ten A yeah it does not look good for the passengers who on board that this plane it was a scene one Fenty had please. At croft and it is believed that may still the people on board where from the to lay an app for us now it was a trip. Headed to a base on Antarctica and mesa the people on board book and carry out some maintenance on logistical whack. But that war to private contractors and a university student. You'll also on board that flight now officials say that they lost communications with the Ashcroft around to stop the 6 o'clock local time. They on now searching the area where the plane lost contact. Taping to find some survive is. But guys the war so that is apps city freezing and frigid and there is very little head that they'll be able to find any survivors but the president Sebastian Pinera is heading. To a monitoring area where he can be updated on the situation with the defense minister.

