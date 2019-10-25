Transcript for Across the Pond: Remains of Francisco Franco exhumed

Move on now to Spain where the body of dictator Francisco Franco has been exhumed and move from the valley of the fallen mausoleum into a small family crypt. Capping off a national debate over what may be the darkest period in Spanish history. All of it is and it's happening over here what I find most interesting about this story Kelly reminds me a lot of some of the issues are dealing with in the states as well you know there are so many often protests about whether or not we should have removed monuments to our own civil war and that's kind of what's happening here in Spain. This dictator dictator Franco was at a one of the darkest times in Spanish history he rained for about forty years it was known as a time. Of the terror of torture during the civil war three year period that got him into power. There are reports that around 500000. Spaniards were killed so again as I am very dark time in. He was buried in this huge bond humid. And many people saw this as as a very disrespectful thing to all of the victims during his reign to there's been a movement for awhile. To have his body moved. He wins buried somewhere else instead of sort of holding him in his high regard that yet with everything there is a debate there is a protest many people in the right wing party in Spain almost became to see his monument. As a place where they could come and pay their respects to this leaders so even when his body was moved we did see some protesters who were holding up signs of this dictator praising him. He did have some family members there about a little over twenty family members became. And as for pay their respects as he was lead to his new resting spot but. A for the most part most people there thought this was the appropriate move and get something like 80% of the Socialist Party in the country it wanted this move to happen. But again I think it's interesting to tie intact some of the supper dealing with in the states as well and how we cannot have our own issues. With the whether or not to keep up these civil war monument so interesting to see these things happening sort of around the world. A and guys I also want to flag. Nasser get a chance to check it out yet but. Our good friend and colleague James long man had a really powerful story last night. Nightline we got see some of that and he went detection and this was an amazing investigative piece there been reports for quite some time now about. The leadership there the government there rounding up arresting people of an LG BTQ community how horrible reports of torturing some of the things he found. Our incredible they are heartbreaking they are very broad and I want us all the watch this one moment together because this moment James. He's openly gay he has read another amazing piece for ABC about for national coming out day. And so in his piece he actually. Comes out to the government there and I want to salt so watch it together. I'm reported around the world is an openly gay man thing Chechnya. I kicked it to myself so fall Obama telling us. That's. Absolutely abilities. So I have a question being. Yeah yeah. What if I told you though I was day. What if I told you that I was scared. It's a very powerful powerful moment and very brave of James do that is by courage are going to go watch all of it on our website either that is used it to check it out yet. I did see that man lying piece it gave me chills and Maggie when I side I talked to James about this when he was here in New York just a couple weeks ago or so. And he told me about that moment I know its heart was racing. At that moment and as you mentioned very brave actually don't think there's a work his cry. How brief he was at that moment. But at that you Sicily earlier K leave. This morning we're talking about this piece about what we go through its journalists when it goes when it comes to doing these types of pieces. There's this concept of objectivity. That we all want to happen but. The date were all human. We all have a polls and still we all as journalists have to live with our own truth and and tell every story that we come to. Through that lent so we can't do it any other way yes and that's exactly what gene sit here insects had such a brave and then its remarkable act. Yes I just say Bravo to our colleague here were extremely proud of him and his reporting shedding light on what's happening there in that country. I'm so we move on and Maggie to Australia where mountain climbers have converse on is very popular rock. You'll rule are also not airs rock I'd rather the name change. Because of the disputes really over this. A landmark. But the famous rock there northern territory is out back before it's set to advance is. Before it's set to ban climbing it's setting off a big debate in that country we know. You'll rue is considered sacred to indigenous Australian so. What are they saying. Lee and his band going into effect today it's debated for a while Canada's. Iconic landmark in Australia Mandy looks refer to it as. Until rock but for the aboriginal community indigenous community. It's very important to sacred monument they gained control the national park about 3534. Years ago and ever send spending has been this huge push to no longer let people climate debut it is extremely. Disrespectful in fact that many people in. The indigenous community they're viewed as saying what if we went to an Australian war memorial in started as scampering all over the graves that sort of the mindset that they have about this place. As other events signs up for a while encouraging tourists not to climb the rock and and they duke another for most part many people are respectful they say now about. Four out of every five visitors to this secret plays respect those those signs they don't climbed Iraq obviously. There are so many climbers around the world that view this as sort of this. Iconic being decline this thing to conquer. And even the past couple weeks Mascoll want to spend this insane rush we saw a line of climbers lining up to go to the top of the rock and backed. There were so many they couldn't actually camp outside of Iraq at a camp. All along the road leading up to it and what really struck me as that the local community there in their local language refers to these tours says. Let's so you can kind of see they almost look like in tiny insect scrambling to the top and there's definitely. And bad blood some times between both of these but. There it's other interesting twist here to be also be the tours as a way to bring money to a much needed areas so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out they still. Want people to come visit is want them to be respectful they're now. In the fine it's starting today if anyone tries to climb the rockets over 4000 US dollars so a pretty steep fine is well but. It's interesting and again this is playing out all over us chilly with many of these sacred places and we seed in the states. With sicker places for our own indigenous communities so interesting to see others from Plano guys and AM death. I am not challenging that yet you became back to the states and her moment in the mirror and say hello to Zion nuclear I was just telling him how excited happy I was I had to see you in person.

