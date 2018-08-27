Pope Francis faced controversy on trip to Ireland

More
The sexual abuse crisis has taken a toll on the Catholic Church, which showed in the attendance at Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Dublin.
1:20 | 08/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pope Francis faced controversy on trip to Ireland

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57425725,"title":"Pope Francis faced controversy on trip to Ireland","duration":"1:20","description":"The sexual abuse crisis has taken a toll on the Catholic Church, which showed in the attendance at Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Dublin. ","url":"/International/video/pope-francis-faced-controversy-trip-ireland-57425725","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.