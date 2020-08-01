Transcript for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties

Prince Harry and meg and duchess of Sussex with a surprising announcement Wednesday the couple will be stepping back his senior members of the world finally making puns to divide that time between the UK and North America. Writing on this to ground we have chosen to make a transition this year is starting to cop out to progressive new role within this institution. Adding they will what to become financially independent. While continuing to fully support her majesty the queen. The Sussex is on all the fuss to members of the world found me to step away from public GT's. However that they made committed they will continue to work with the queen Harry's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William. ABC understands that no member of the royal family was made aware of Harry and Megan's statement shortly after the announcement this swift rapper Mon from the queen. These are complicated issues that will take time to wecht through. The couple broke with tradition in December taking an extended break from their royal GTE's spending the holidays in Canada on Tuesday they may death last public appearances returning from best six weeks vacation. Visiting Canada house in London to thank everyone for the warm hospitality sharing to them during that vacation. Megan has acknowledged the glare of the royal spotlight takes. I told it's not many people vast and I'm okay. Budgets. It's a very real thing. To be going through behind the scenes. It is unclear where in North America the duke and duchess will preside Reynolds in the UK. But they have sent the geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation of the royal tradition. While also providing not found they would the space to focus on the next chopped Jim and it brought an ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.