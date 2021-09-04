Transcript for Prince Philip dies at age 99

In today's update breaking news from Buckingham Palace Prince Philip. Has passed away. The duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth died earlier today at the age of 99. The palace says in the statement his royal highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Let's get right to Maggie really a Buckingham Palace was more on this Maggie good morning. And good morning and we Sox. The flag as it was lowered to half staff earlier this morning that's exactly where it's going to stay until the day after his funeral in. In just a little while ago I noticed was also posted on the railings outside of Buckingham Palace here in over the past couple of hours and it just seemed people streaming in and out of Buckingham Palace in front of it here I'm paying their respects to do some people even laying flowers. In remembrance of his legacy you know an edition that at this palace did release a statement about his desk this morning. Elena riddled. He now that palace says it is with a deep sorrow that her majesty the queen announces the death of her beloved husband his royal highness the Prince Philip duke of Edinburgh. His royal highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle that day and I know you and I I have talked over the past couple months as we know that Prince Philip was in hospital. For a month for heart procedure he was released about three weeks ago so we now know that he was able to spend. His final days those final three weeks at his home and Windsor Castle seeing some of his family and that's kind of what we're doing today remembering that legacy mourning him but also. Deliberating his life nothing. An incredible life and he really lived every single day we look back at some of the work that he's accomplished as the prince he had. More than 20000. Solo engagements 20000. Diane more than 2000 trips throughout the UK and abroad he was. A hardworking memorial he was one the first rose to really tackle environmentalists and as daisy huge Tenet that he supported some that is passed on. To resigning grandsons under the oil and we still champions so you'll his legacy will live on all of his work will live on in now. We're just seeing the world coming out remembering him that morning him and also turning towards the clean I had actually I have to mention her today as well because we'll be all. Mourning the passing of prince fill up this is also. The queen's first day and leading this country without her partner by her side suspended two of them you know since they got married in their early twenties were up together they formed with the UK in the commonwealth looked like together so you today yes remembering Philip but also. Looking towards the queen and thinking of that entire royal family as well. And difficult day for them no doubt Maggie and we know it's early but I understand you're learning a little bit about funeral plans. It. He had Diane exactly normally a royal funeral be something that he was commemorated widely released shuts down the country but obviously these are not normal times do we are still under strict lockdown here in the UK the corona virus pandemic precautions are placing even with this group gathering behind -- we've seen police sort of making sure crowd doesn't gather outside Buckingham Palace right now so when it comes a funeral plans a lot is still up in the air that we don't know we do know it will be smaller than normal we expect about an eight day mourning period an official mourning period for everyone here in the UK and read the royal family has about a thirty day mourning period as well so it we'll what ever the size of this is. Then the whole country will definitely take a moment to reflect on Philip and his legacy party scene. You know other statements pouring in from world leaders this is just the beginning of people really remembering his legacy talking about the work he's done as a stand. I'm Maggie really in London Forrest thanks Maggie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.