Protests in Iran become deadly: Why Iranians are fighting

Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, reacts to the deadly protests in Iran in the wake of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's killing by the nation's morality police.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live