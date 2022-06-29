Putin doubles down on nuclear threats, says Western policy is ‘bloody and dirty’

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at length on Thursday about the war in Ukraine. ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge and former state department official Steve Ganyard have the latest developments.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live