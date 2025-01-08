Nearly one-quarter of freshwater species at high risk of extinction: Study

Freshwater habitats cover less than 1% of Earth’s surface, but support over 10% of all known species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live