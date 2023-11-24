Red Cross says it will 'repeat this process' and reduce family separation

ABC News’ Diane Macedo spoke with International Committee of the Red Cross spokesperson John Straziuso about the hostage and detainee release in Israel and Gaza, and what comes next.

November 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live