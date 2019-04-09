Transcript for Roger Federer loses at US Open to unseeded Grigor Dimitrov

And I think any of you get a chance to watch the US open last night there were some highs and some lows for the tennis greats I want to bring in. ESPN's Daryn K hill with the latest. Ahmed Daryn let's just start with Roger Federer less shocking loss there right. Yet was surprising because he had such a great head to head record against regal seven going into this one but it was a different regal to me trove to what Federer is saying previously a more aggressive kriegel. Still tied to the baseline he he's back in as hot as I've ever seen him. Didn't quite get the gifts on this says which she sometimes can get. And he had big beliefs against their terrorist site this is really about how well gray go to nature of play. We're just struggled a little bit with a back injury that he struck with the last few years from the full set on woods but it was really no excuse because gray goal. Was good enough to stay with project. And then opened up the good laid early in the fifth set so it was a wonderful not their gray go through to his semifinals. Of the US siphon and it's been a tough year for Greg or as well say in the locker and that was a pretty popular win. Yeah I and so then let's just move to Serena. Who NB and in the complete opposite way completely crushed her opponent in. 44 minutes total what are we think of that. Yes you took on one Xiang Newt. Last year this time to the end of the year was maybe the best performing at WTI plants or she's an incredibly good plant top twenty in the wild and Serena made it look averaged just like it was an amazing performance by Serena being caught of that license the opening round when she played sharp clever in the first round. And she's continued to get better as the tournament Unscom along. You would expect she gets the final but there's still some really good plays in his section she's up against Italy and annexed. It's Italy has been top five for the last three or four years of that will be a tough one. But the good thing for serene here is if she does make it through the final. No one left in the draw has ever even been to a major final to psychologically shall have a big Advani stand. If she plays a best tennis very difficult to pick against Serena and she's playing her best tennis at the moment. RIA dad Darren Cahill right there in Queens New York forests thank you so much good to see you with the updates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.